KTR thanks PM for making fuel price hike a daily habit

Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao fired another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fuel price hike.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the Prime Minister for making fuel price hike a daily habit for all Indians.

“Who says GDP is not going up? Thank you dear Modi Ji for making this Gads Diesel & Petrol hike as a daily habit for all Indians,” wrote KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known.

“Am sure there will be some bright BJP folks who will tell us now that this is Modi Ji’s master strategy to promote EVs,” added KTR, who is state minister for information technology, industries, urban development and municipal administration.

The TRS leader has been targetting the PM for last few days over fuel price rise. On Monday he had remarked that the fuel price hike for 12th time in 14 days outdoes any torture. “Read about Chinese torture only in books. This consecutive 80 paisa fuel price hike, 12th hike in 14 days outdoes any torture & a record of sorts,” tweeted KTR.

Last week, taking a jab at the PM, he thanked him for ‘Acche Din’.

When Narendra Modi’s supporters criticised him for the posts, KTR had said that he will continue to highlight and expose bigotry of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and PM Modi.

“To all those people who cringe & crib each time I post some facts about NDA Govt & PM Please unfollow me immediately as I will continue to highlight & expose their bigotry & false propaganda; come what may,” KTR had tweeted.