Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ to have a Grand Release on August 12th.

Actress Samantha’s upcoming Action Thriller ‘YASHODA’ to release on August 12th.

Directed by Talented duo Hari – Harish, Sr. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is bankrolling it under Sridevi Movies banner.

Aiming to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi simultaneously, movie team is wrapping up the shoot on full pace. As of now, team is heading to Kodaikanal schedule today.

Giving the best performance till date, her stunt sequences are known to be phenomenal & enthralling.

Besides Samantha, the stellar performances of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan & others, visual grandeur, engaging background score by Manisharma are said to be the highlights of movie.