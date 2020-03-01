Ravi Teja may replace Venky in F3

After the super success of F2, Anil Ravipudi and Dil Raju announced a sequel for the film. Anil Ravipudi is currently working on the script. Venkatesh and Varun Tej will reprise their roles and the other actors will be locked only after the completion of the script. After the super success of F2, Venky hiked his fee. He is said to have been demanding Rs 10 crores for F3 which did not go well with the producer Dil Raju.

Dil Raju suggested Ravi Teja’s name as a replacement for Venkatesh. Anil is strict on retaining Venkatesh for the role as he feels that Venky did the major magic and is the reason for F2’s success. Dil Raju and Anil will discuss about the lead actors after the script work gets wrapped up. A clarity is expected in the coming days. The regular shoot of F3 commences from June this year and will release for Sankranthi 2021. Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce the film.