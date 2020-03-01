AP caste corporations penniless under Jagan

Prior to elections, in his famous BC declaration, CM Jaganmohan Reddy promised to form separate welfare corporations for all 139 sub-castes and allocate Rs 15,000 Cr for them every year. Now, the situation is so serious that not a single rupee is being given to all caste corporations. As a result, they have stopped providing assistance or all sorts of loans towards education or self-employment. The welfare corporations of Kapus, SCs, STs and Brahmins have also become helpless.

On the other hand, huge financial allocations are being shown as allocated for these caste corporations while no funds are being released in reality. Reports say that these funds of corporations are being diverted conveniently to Cash Transfer programmes like Ammavadi and Rythu Bharosa. AP Kapu Corporation was given Rs 1,000 Cr during TDP rule to give even loans for foreign studies. Jagan promised Rs 2,000 Cr but now no funds are being released. So, no loans for education or business support.

The questions are coming up now on why the government is spending huge amounts on the offices, chairmen and other nominees in welfare corporations when they have literally no work to do.