Vamsi Paidipally working hard for Mahesh

Vamsi Paidipally received a rude shock after Superstar Mahesh Babu rejected his script right away. Before the release of Maharshi, Vamsi was in talks with Ram Charan for a film that was planned to be produced by DVV Danayya. Soon after the release of Maharshi, Vamshi and Mahesh decided to work together once again and Vamsi returned the advance of Danayya.

With all the top actors occupied with films, Vamsi Paidipally is in plans to take time and he will work on a new script. He is in plans to meet Mahesh Babu once again and impress him with the new script. Like Vamsi waited for Mahesh for two years for Maharshi, he is in plans to implement the same and sign Mahesh Babu at any cost for his next. As of now, he is on a break and will start working on his next script very soon. We can expect Maharshi combo to materialize soon.