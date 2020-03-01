Pink Remake: Tight security and no visitors

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the shoot of Pink remake. Though he wanted to wrap up the shoot of the film in a quick time, things are not happening as per the plan. Pawan is an occupied man and he is meeting several politicians and Janasena supporters on the sets. The shoot of the film is happening at a slow pace. Though the shoot was planned to be completed by the mid of March, it is delayed and will not be completed before April.

The court episodes are currently canned in a special set erected in Annapurna Studios. Tight security has been imposed on the sets and no visitors are allowed. Pawan Kalyan is in no mood to meet his fans on the sets because of which the production house restricted visitors. Several leaked pictures surfaced across social media after which the makers are taking extra care. Dil Raju is closely monitoring the shoot on regular basis. Vakeel Saab is the title considered and it will be announced officially in a week. Pink remake is slated for May 15th release in summer.

Prakash Raj, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in other crucial roles in the film.