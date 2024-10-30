x
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th

Published on October 30, 2024 by swathy

Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th

mass jathara

Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja has come up with mass feast kind of films over the decades. His films are celebrated like a carnival all over Telugu States and he inspired many to showcase a positive attitude like him on screen and off of it.

Renowned production house, Sithara Entertainments is producing his 75th film and Bhanu Bhogavarapu is directing it. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled super explosive title of the film with release date.

Movie is titled as MASS JATHARA promising a carnival for mass audiences with explosion of entertainment for Summer, on 9th May, 2025 in theatres.

The dynamic energetic duo of Dhamaka, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela are back as lead pair in this carnival of a film. Navin Nooli is editing it while Vidhu Ayyana is handling cinematography. Bheems Ceciroleo, the energetic composer, who matches infectious energy of Ravi Teja is composing music for this film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing this Massive explosion of entertainment while Srikara Studios is presenting it.

