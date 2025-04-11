x
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan

Published on April 11, 2025 by swathy

Ravi Teja's Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan

Sriwas to Direct Balakrishna?

Despite delivering debacles, Ravi Teja has several films lined up and he is approached by many directors and filmmakers. Lakshyam and Loukyam fame Sriwass penned an interesting script and he narrated the plot to Ravi Teja initially. People Media Factory is on board to bankroll the project. As per the latest update, Ravi Teja has walked out of the project due to unknown reasons. Sriwass has completed the entire scriptwork of the film recently.

Sriwass has now narrated the same script to Sundeep Kishan and got his nod. The project starts rolling this year and People Media Factory will produce this project. Sundeep Kishan is busy with three Telugu films and a Tamil movie. Sriwass film shoot will commence along with the Tamil film and Sundeep Kishan will shoot for both these films simultaneously. An official announcement about the project will be made soon.

