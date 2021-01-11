Ravi Teja’s Krack to have a sequel?

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is quite delighted as he is back to success track after years. His latest movie Krack that released recently is raking massive money at the box-office and the response has been unanimous. This is the third time Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni collaborated after Don Seenu and Balupu. During the end titles, the makers of the film hinted at a sequel for Krack.

As per the update, the project will happen sometime next year once Ravi Teja completes his current projects. Gopichand Malineni too has a couple of other commitments and will focus on Krack 2 once he is done with these projects. An official announcement would be made at a later date once the scriptwork is completed. As of now, Ravi Teja is keen to work with Gopichand Malineni again.