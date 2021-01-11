Ram responds about his project with Trivikram Srinivas

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that top director Trivikram Srinivas readied an interesting script for Ram and the discussions happened. But the project was put on hold as of now due to the commitments of Trivikram. Energetic Star Ram completed 15 years in Tollywood and his next film RED is hitting the screens for Sankranthi. The Energetic actor interacted with the media recently and responded about working with Trivikram Srinivas.

He said that the project is under discussion stages and Ram is not sure about when the project starts rolling. Ram said that he would work with Trivikram Srinivas very soon. He also said that he has few scripts ready and he would announce them at the right time. As of now, Ram is the only Tollywood actor who is yet to sign his next film. He rejected a series of scripts and is extra cautious after the super success of Ismart Shankar. RED is carrying decent expectations and Ram is super confident on the film in which he essays dual roles.