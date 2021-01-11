Jagan transfers Rs 6,673 Cr into accounts of poor mothers

In the second year of ‘Amma Vadi’, AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has transferred Rs. 6,673 Cr directly into the bank accounts of over 45 lakh mothers. The CM said that his aim is to help the poor mothers give good education to their children. He has seen their problems and inabilities to educate their children during his Padayatra.

At his today’s public meeting in Nellore, the Chief Minister asserted that in just 19 months, his Government has brought in a revolution in education. The poor mothers are not able to send their children to top educational opportunities. Just for sending their children to schools and colleges, the poor mothers’ were being given Rs. 15,000 each. No longer the mothers would send their children to work for lack of money to educate them.

Mr. Jagan said that in the past, the private and corporate schools used to exploit the poor families by charging exorbitant fees. But that situation was not there now. Best facilities were being provided in the schools now. The Nadu Nedu programme was being implemented for achieving this purpose.

The CM said that if any child won’t come to school, their parents would be called on the first day. If the child does not for a second day, the volunteer will visit their homes to enquire about the reasons. Such is the care that the YCP regime is taking.