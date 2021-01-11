Virat Kohli and Anushka are proud parents now

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli got married to actress Anushka Sharma some time ago. The duo announced that they are expecting their first child months ago. Virat Kohli had to skip the crucial Australian tour and is on a paternity break. Virat and Anushka are now proud parents of a baby girl. Virat took his official Instagram page to make the news official. Virat announced that they are thrilled to share the news and he thanked everyone for the showered love. Both Anushka and baby girl are doing fine. Virat Kohli also wanted everyone to respect their privacy at this time.

