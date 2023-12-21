Ravi Teja’s plans went Wrong

Spread the love

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is rushed with offers and the actor too is keen to take up more number of films and release atleast three every year. Ravi Teja usually loves to work without breaks but he has to sit idle after Gopichand Malineni’s film got shelved. The actor announced Mr Bachchan and he asked Ravi Teja to wrap up the shoot in quick schedules. The film is expected to have a post-summer release. Ravi Teja is in talks for couple of other films but the major challenge is the remuneration of actor.

With a steep decline in the Hindi rights for every film, the producers are not ready to pay high remuneration for the actor and they are ready to share the profits. But Ravi Teja is strict on his remuneration and he is demanding over Rs 25 crores. Producers like Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers negotiated with Ravi Teja but the talks were not successful. Ravi Teja has to line up one more film before he completes the shoot of Mr Bachchan. For now, he cannot complete three films and release in 2024 as per his prior plan.