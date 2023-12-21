x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Home > Movie News > Bigg Boss winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested

Bigg Boss winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested

Published on December 21, 2023

Pallavi Prashanth emerged as the winner of the latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The fans of Pallavi Prashanth created ruckus outside Annapurna Studios on the last day of Bigg Boss. Several cases are filed against Pallavi Prashanth and he was absconding from the past couple of days. The fans of Pallavi Prashanth damaged the car of other participants Amardeep and Ashwini. The Jubilee Hills cops have been conducting a search for Pallavi Prashanth and he was finally arrested last night.

Pallavi Prashanth is taken to Jubilee Hills police station and the investigation is going on. Pallavi Prashanth is arrested in his hometown Kolgur from Siddipet district. Several cars and buses are damaged near Annapurna Studios. After the primary investigation, the cops filed cases against Pallavi Prashanth and his brother Manohar and they are named A1, A2 in the case. Pallavi Prashanth is sent for 14 days judicial remand after the primary investigation was held.

