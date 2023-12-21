Bigg Boss winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested

Spread the love

Pallavi Prashanth emerged as the winner of the latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The fans of Pallavi Prashanth created ruckus outside Annapurna Studios on the last day of Bigg Boss. Several cases are filed against Pallavi Prashanth and he was absconding from the past couple of days. The fans of Pallavi Prashanth damaged the car of other participants Amardeep and Ashwini. The Jubilee Hills cops have been conducting a search for Pallavi Prashanth and he was finally arrested last night.

Pallavi Prashanth is taken to Jubilee Hills police station and the investigation is going on. Pallavi Prashanth is arrested in his hometown Kolgur from Siddipet district. Several cars and buses are damaged near Annapurna Studios. After the primary investigation, the cops filed cases against Pallavi Prashanth and his brother Manohar and they are named A1, A2 in the case. Pallavi Prashanth is sent for 14 days judicial remand after the primary investigation was held.