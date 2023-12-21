Ravi Teja’s Eagle Trailer: Mass Destruction

Spread the love

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Pan India film Eagle is making enough noise after the teaser received a thumping response. To escalate the buzz for the movie, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of the movie.

The trailer begins with an intense conversation between Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran. “Did you ever know that a bullet from a gun stops when it hits the person holding it,” says Navdeep.

He is not noble, but he is stubborn and his destruction has no limits. Ravi Teja played the role with multi shades impeccably. Kavya Thapar and Anupama Parameswaran played their parts efficiently.

Ravi Teja and Karthik Ghattamaneni together created mass destruction. The production standards of People Media Factory are high, whereas the cinematography and music are other big assets, other than hard-hitting dialogues.

Eagle will be gracing the theatres for Sankranthi on January 13th.