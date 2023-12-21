x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor's Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Home > Movie News > Ravi Teja's Eagle Trailer: Mass Destruction

Ravi Teja's Eagle Trailer: Mass Destruction

Published on December 21, 2023

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Pan India film Eagle is making enough noise after the teaser received a thumping response. To escalate the buzz for the movie, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of the movie.

The trailer begins with an intense conversation between Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran. “Did you ever know that a bullet from a gun stops when it hits the person holding it,” says Navdeep.

He is not noble, but he is stubborn and his destruction has no limits. Ravi Teja played the role with multi shades impeccably. Kavya Thapar and Anupama Parameswaran played their parts efficiently.

Ravi Teja and Karthik Ghattamaneni together created mass destruction. The production standards of People Media Factory are high, whereas the cinematography and music are other big assets, other than hard-hitting dialogues.

Eagle will be gracing the theatres for Sankranthi on January 13th.

