TDP-Jana Sena tie-up is a historic necessity, says Chandrababu

TDP supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday felt that the party’s alliance with the Jana Sena is a historic necessity.

Virtually sounding the poll bugle from the massive Polipalli public meeting got up to mark the conclusion of the Yuva Galam pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, the former chief minister said that in the upcoming Kurukshetra war, the YSRCP will be totally wiped out of the political scene in the State. Recalling how the pada yatras were undertaken earlier by him and the late NT Rama Rao, the TDP national chief said “pada yatras in the country and in the State are not new. I have undertaken pada yatras and bus yatras earlier but for the first time we are experiencing a war on the pada yatra,” he said, pointing out the attacks on Lokesh’s pada yatra at several places.

Observing that this is possible only in the psycho rule, Chandrababu said “when a pada yatra is undertaken with a sacred concept either one should extend cooperation or simply sit at home. But this psycho Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, created various kinds of hurdles provoking the police. The Yuva Galam volunteers are sent to jail.”

Making it clear that everything will be paid back with interest, the former chief minister said the people have come out openly during the Yuva Galam how furious they are. Andhra Pradesh never witnessed such atrocities even in the combined State, he said.

Regretting that North Andhra is struggling under the clutches of the YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu said that the port city of Visakhapatnam, which was once known as the economic capital, has now turned into ganja capital. The State has been pushed 30 years back for the lone mistake of giving a single chance for Jagan as he totally destroyed the State, he added.

Foundation stone was laid during the TDP regime for the Bhogapuram airport, he said and felt that had the party been back into power it would have been completed by now. But this Government has totally neglected it and did not take any measures to complete the airport, he said.

“Who has given the right to Jagan to construct a villa with a whooping Rs 500 cr by destroying the Rishi Konda,” Chandrababu asked and said that the Chief Minister dismantled Amaravathi. Had the TDP been back into power Polavaram would have been completed, the TDP supremo said and called upon the people to work to rid the State of this sin.

Announcing that the TDP-Jana Sena combined manifesto will soon be released, the former chief minister said that public meetings will also be organised at Tirupati and Amaravathi soon. “We have already decided to provide free bus travel for women, to pay Rs 3,000 per month each for jobless youth and provide employment to 20 lakh youth,” he said.

Promising enactment of a legislation for the safety of the BCs, Chandrababu felt that the State should be rid of the YSRCP for the safety and security of women. The TDP supremo said that the votes of the TDP and the Jana Sena are being deleted. “Now it is our responsibility to see to it whether our votes are there or not,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP is out of the scene the day the TDP-Jana Sena alliance was announced. “I will take the responsibility to provide jobs to the youth and take the State forward. If you make a single sacrifice we will make 100 sacrifices to take the State much ahead on the path of development,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained.