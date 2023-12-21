Annapurna Studios Vyooham Receives Thumping Response

Spread the love

The web series Vyooham produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Sai Sushanth Reddy and Krishna Chaitanya, the crime thriller received a thumping response.

The series directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati starts on a very interesting note, as the first two episodes superbly set the tone of the investigation, whereas the curiosity builds with twists and turns unfolded as the story progresses. The way the twists are unveiled in the last episodes makes a lot of logic.

Sai Sushanth Reddy and Krishna Chaitanya steal the show with their outstanding performances. The technical standards are extravagant for a series.