Home > Movie News > Last deadline for Guntur Kaaram

Last deadline for Guntur Kaaram

Published on December 21, 2023 by

The team of Guntur Kaaram is still shooting with the film announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. The film’s last song is canned currently in Hyderabad from today. The promotional activities of the film will kick-start after Mahesh Babu returns back from his New Year holiday. The post-production activities are happening at a fast pace and the film will hit the screens as per the announced date. The team is also in stress after the second single from Guntur Kaaram received lukewarm response from the audience.

The team has to complete the shoot of the song on time now. The shoot of this song is pushed twice and the team is working round the clock to complete the shoot. Trivikram is also busy with the post-production work of Guntur Kaaram. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines while Thaman is the music director. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Guntur Kaaram.

Next Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Release Date Confirmed Previous Annapurna Studios Vyooham Receives Thumping Response
