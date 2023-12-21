x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Release Date Confirmed

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Release Date Confirmed

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Release Date Confirmed

Hero Sundeep Kishan teamed up with director VI Anand for the second time for a fantasy adventure Bhairavakona produced jointly by Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments. The makers today announced the release date of the movie.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will come to theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie which has a good love story is arriving close to a week before Valentine’s Day (Feb 15). It’s definitely a good time for the release, as there is no big movie releasing that week. Sundeep Kishan looks ferocious in the poster, and there is a magic stick in his hand.

Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar are the leading ladies in the movie. Shekar Chandra scored the music and the two songs released thus far by the team turned out to be super hits.

The makers will up the game in promoting the movie.

