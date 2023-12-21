Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Release Date Confirmed

Spread the love

Hero Sundeep Kishan teamed up with director VI Anand for the second time for a fantasy adventure Bhairavakona produced jointly by Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments. The makers today announced the release date of the movie.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will come to theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie which has a good love story is arriving close to a week before Valentine’s Day (Feb 15). It’s definitely a good time for the release, as there is no big movie releasing that week. Sundeep Kishan looks ferocious in the poster, and there is a magic stick in his hand.

Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar are the leading ladies in the movie. Shekar Chandra scored the music and the two songs released thus far by the team turned out to be super hits.

The makers will up the game in promoting the movie.