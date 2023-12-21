x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News > NTR featured in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures

NTR featured in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures

Published on December 21, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Viswam Movie Success Celebrations
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Movie Review
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!

NTR featured in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures

Spread the love

RRR actor NTR emerged as the first South Indian actor to feature in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures and he is the second Indian actor along with Shah Rukh Khan to achieve this. NTR is featured along with Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig in the list. Variety wrote “NTR Jr, as he is known, has the chameleon-like ability to slip into any role while maintaining the larger-than-life hero quality that is essential for mainstream Indian cinema succes” for NTR.

“Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a roaring comeback in 2023 with the two biggest hits of the year – Pathaan and Jawan, the latter produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company and VFX house he co-founded. In the process, the great romantic star of the modern era, known at home as “SRK,” the “King of Bollywood” or simply “King Khan,” reinvented himself as an action hero” posted Variety about SRK.

SS Rajamouli, Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar, EKta Kapoor are the other Indian celebrities placed in the list of Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures.

Next PVR INOX issues a statement on Salaar Release Previous Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Release Date Confirmed
else

TRENDING

image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading
image
Huge asking prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Viswam Movie Success Celebrations
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Movie Review
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!

Most Read

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!
image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA

Related Articles

Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet