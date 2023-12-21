NTR featured in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures

Spread the love

RRR actor NTR emerged as the first South Indian actor to feature in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures and he is the second Indian actor along with Shah Rukh Khan to achieve this. NTR is featured along with Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig in the list. Variety wrote “NTR Jr, as he is known, has the chameleon-like ability to slip into any role while maintaining the larger-than-life hero quality that is essential for mainstream Indian cinema succes” for NTR.

“Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a roaring comeback in 2023 with the two biggest hits of the year – Pathaan and Jawan, the latter produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company and VFX house he co-founded. In the process, the great romantic star of the modern era, known at home as “SRK,” the “King of Bollywood” or simply “King Khan,” reinvented himself as an action hero” posted Variety about SRK.

SS Rajamouli, Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar, EKta Kapoor are the other Indian celebrities placed in the list of Variety’s 500 Most Influential Figures.