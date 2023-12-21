PVR INOX issues a statement on Salaar Release

Spread the love

There have been lot of things going on with PVR INOX after the largest multiplex chain of the nation denied number of shows for Salaar. The multiplex chain offered most of the shows to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and the producers of Salaar decided not to screen Salaar in the multiplex chains of PVR INOX in South. This would be a major revenue loss for both the parties and the online sales are yet to be opened. Fans are left in panic and PVR INOX finally issued an official statement about the controversy.

“We have come across some speculative media reports about the film Salaar and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date, i.e December 22nd, 2023” told the statement of PVR INOX.