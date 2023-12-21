x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
PVR INOX issues a statement on Salaar Release

There have been lot of things going on with PVR INOX after the largest multiplex chain of the nation denied number of shows for Salaar. The multiplex chain offered most of the shows to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and the producers of Salaar decided not to screen Salaar in the multiplex chains of PVR INOX in South. This would be a major revenue loss for both the parties and the online sales are yet to be opened. Fans are left in panic and PVR INOX finally issued an official statement about the controversy.

“We have come across some speculative media reports about the film Salaar and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date, i.e December 22nd, 2023” told the statement of PVR INOX.

