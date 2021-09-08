RC – Shankar -Dil Raju project starts

The muhurtham of a mega project which has brought together big names like director Shankar, Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju held today.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, ace director S S Rajamouli and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh attended the event and wished the team all success.

To mark the occasion, a concept poster of the movie, which is being called as RC15 and SVC50, hs also been launched. Main cast and crew of the film are seen in all black outfits in the poster.

Shooting for the movie will commence soon. To be made as a pan-Indian project, this marks the 50th film as producer for Dil Raju. The movie will be made on a lavish budget.