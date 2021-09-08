BJP has one rule for Motkupalli, another for Jitender Reddy

The political circles in Telangana are surprised that the BJP has neither called for an explanation nor initiated action against the four of its key leaders who had attended the YSR memorial meeting organised by YS Vijayamma. Leaders like former MP AP Jitender Reddy, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud, former DGP Dinesh Reddy and former GHMC mayor Banda Kartika Reddy had attended the meet. This has caused flutters in political circles.

Interestingly, the last time a BJP leader defied the party diktat and attended the meeting called by the leaders of other parties is when Motkupalli Narsimhulu attended the meeting called by KCR on Dalit Bandhu scheme. He was slammed and edged out of the party. He has since joined the TRS. The BJP, which was quick to react on Motkupalli issue, remained silent on four of its leaders attending the YSR memorial meet organised by Vijayamma. The party did not seek any explanation from them.

More interestingly, AP Jitender Reddy was in Huzurabad the very next day campaigning for Eatala Rajender. Kuna Srisailam Goud joined the yatra of Bandi Sanjay and hobnobbed with the top brass of the party. Banda Kartika Reddy was part of a party meeting the very next day. None in the BJP asked them about their attending the politically significant meet called by the YS family. What is interesting is that there was no diktat from the BJP leadership over attending YSR memorial meet. The quartet did not even inform the party about their decision to attend the meet.

Political observers are questioning this strategy of the Telangana BJP. Why was there such a strong action against Motkupally and why this complete inaction when the Reddy leaders attended YSR memorial meet? This is now being hotly debated in the lower rungs of the party.