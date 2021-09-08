Akshay Kumar’s mom passed away

Bollywood top actor Akshay Kumar rushed from London to India after his mother fell ill. She is admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai and Akshay Kumar stood beside her during these tough times. Akshay Kumar today took his official social media page to announce about the demise of his mother Smt Aruna Bhatia. The actor is left in deep shock with the sudden loss of his mother. Akshay Kumar thanked everyone for their prayers.

“She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti” posted Akshay Kumar. He is expected to take a break from work for now.