Real Reasons behind the Frequent IT Raids in Tollywood

All the top production houses of Telugu cinema are left in shock after they are knocked by the IT officials. The raids continued on the second day and the offices, residences and other properties owned by the top Tollywood producers are searched and raided. One common point of discussion is about the fake box-office posters that led to the IT raid. The officials have been questioning the producers and their teams about the box-office numbers and they have been discussing about the taxes paid. They are verifying the transactions for every big film that was released in the recent times.

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and Mythri Movie Makers are under scrutiny. Top director Sukumar too is thoroughly raided from the past two days. There has been a discussion on social media that the IT raids are happening because of the inflated box-office numbers posters for the biggies that were released recently. The IT raids have become quite frequent in Tollywood and the reason behind this is quite aware now for everyone.