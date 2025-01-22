x
Minister Nara Lokesh’s Busy Schedule at Davos

Published on January 22, 2025 by swathy

Minister Nara Lokesh’s Busy Schedule at Davos

Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, is on a mission to attract investments for the state during his visit to Davos. On his tour, he held a series of meetings with industrialists and investors, focusing on green energy, healthcare, and infrastructure development. His goal is to bring global partnerships and advanced technologies to Andhra Pradesh.

Focus on Green Energy

AP Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized the need for technical support in green energy projects and the construction of World Trade Centers in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati. He also highlighted the importance of improving healthcare standards through training programs. Industrial representatives responded positively, assuring they would review the proposals and take appropriate decisions.

Meeting with Hitachi India

During his meeting with Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director of Hitachi India, Minister Lokesh sought collaboration for advanced power transmission technologies like HVDC in the state. He also urged the company to revisit plans for setting up three waste-to-energy plants in Kadapa, Anantapur, and Tadepalligudem. Kaushal assured that Hitachi would discuss the proposals with its partners and take necessary steps to expedite the projects.

Push for World Trade Center

Minister Lokesh met with John Drew, Global Chairman of the World Trade Centers Association, to discuss the establishment of World Trade Centers in rapidly developing cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati. He proposed creating a trade hub in Andhra Pradesh to connect Indian markets with Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Global Market Access for Small Industries

John Drew shared that there are currently 13 World Trade Centers operational in India, with 7 under construction and proposals for 9 more. He emphasized the need to strengthen partnerships between Indian businesses and international markets, making Andhra Pradesh a key regional trade hub.

Healthcare Technology Hub

Minister Lokesh also met with Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare at the World Economic Forum (WEF), seeking support to make Andhra Pradesh a global healthcare technology hub. He requested assistance in achieving the state’s Swarna Andhra-2047 goals, including training programs for world-class healthcare standards.

Focus on AI in Healthcare

Lokesh highlighted India’s efforts in using AI for diagnosing diseases like cancer and diabetic retinopathy. He urged the WEF to support these initiatives and help implement advanced technologies in the healthcare sector.

Proposal for “Medicine from the Sky” Services

Minister Lokesh proposed launching “Medicine from the Sky” services in Andhra Pradesh, a drone-based healthcare delivery system. Shyam Bishen expressed interest in the initiative, stating that the WEF would review the proposals and consider supporting the use of AI and other emerging technologies in healthcare.

Nara Lokesh’s Davos tour is focused on securing investments and partnerships to boost Andhra Pradesh’s development in green energy, healthcare, and trade. His meetings with global leaders and industrialists have garnered positive responses, paving the way for future collaborations.

