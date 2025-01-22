MP Etela Rajendar explains why he hit real estate goonda

Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajendar who hit a real estate goonda explained on Wednesday, the circumstances which led to the act. In the process, Etela Rajendar expressed severe anguish over how powerful and rich are threatening poor and middle class people in and around Hyderabad and taking away their lands.

As video of Etela Rajendar and his followers thrashing real estate goondas became viral, BJP MP convened a press conference to clearly explain the issue.

“About 2047 families, all of them belonging to poor and middle classes, bought land in 1985 at Pocharam. Those areas were very far from development in those days and these people bought with their hardearned money. Everything was fine till 2005. But as land prices rose and real estate grew, unscrupulous realtors with the help of Revenue Officers and Police, grabbed this land from rightful property buyers in 2005. Since then Court cases are going on in this land parcel,” said Etela Rajendar explaining the background.

“As amost all the land owners who bought land here are families with no political or financial clout, real estate goondas have been threatening and causing several problems to them. They have been misbehaving with women. Though victims complained to local Police Station, Collector several times, authorities did not take any action, eventually emboldening real estate goondas,” further explained BJP MP Etela Rajendar.

“Even I have personally complained to Rachakonda CP and Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector. But no action has been taken. These real estate goondas are part of mafia, grabbing costly lands in and around of Hyderabad. They have no regard for Police or officers or law. They have displayed rowdy behavior even against me, an elected MP. Anguished by their acts against women and poor land owners, I hit them,” said Etela Rajendar giving a detailed clarification.

Etela Rajendar expressed severe disappointment on the occasion that Revanth Reddy Government is also following in the footsteps of KCR Sarkar and supporting real estate mafia taking away the land of poor and middle class families.