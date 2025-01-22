x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
View all stories
Home > Politics

MP Etela Rajendar explains why he hit real estate goonda

Published on January 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Real Reasons behind the Frequent IT Raids in Tollywood
image
MP Etela Rajendar explains why he hit real estate goonda
image
Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE
image
Ravi Prakash takes a Direct Dig against Pushpa 2 Team
image
Shocker: Saif Ali Khan’s family could lose properties worth Rs 15,000 Cr

MP Etela Rajendar explains why he hit real estate goonda

etela rajendar

Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajendar who hit a real estate goonda explained on Wednesday, the circumstances which led to the act. In the process, Etela Rajendar expressed severe anguish over how powerful and rich are threatening poor and middle class people in and around Hyderabad and taking away their lands.

As video of Etela Rajendar and his followers thrashing real estate goondas became viral, BJP MP convened a press conference to clearly explain the issue.

“About 2047 families, all of them belonging to poor and middle classes, bought land in 1985 at Pocharam. Those areas were very far from development in those days and these people bought with their hardearned money. Everything was fine till 2005. But as land prices rose and real estate grew, unscrupulous realtors with the help of Revenue Officers and Police, grabbed this land from rightful property buyers in 2005. Since then Court cases are going on in this land parcel,” said Etela Rajendar explaining the background.

“As amost all the land owners who bought land here are families with no political or financial clout, real estate goondas have been threatening and causing several problems to them. They have been misbehaving with women. Though victims complained to local Police Station, Collector several times, authorities did not take any action, eventually emboldening real estate goondas,” further explained BJP MP Etela Rajendar.

“Even I have personally complained to Rachakonda CP and Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector. But no action has been taken. These real estate goondas are part of mafia, grabbing costly lands in and around of Hyderabad. They have no regard for Police or officers or law. They have displayed rowdy behavior even against me, an elected MP. Anguished by their acts against women and poor land owners, I hit them,” said Etela Rajendar giving a detailed clarification.

Etela Rajendar expressed severe disappointment on the occasion that Revanth Reddy Government is also following in the footsteps of KCR Sarkar and supporting real estate mafia taking away the land of poor and middle class families.

Next Real Reasons behind the Frequent IT Raids in Tollywood Previous Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE
else

TRENDING

image
Real Reasons behind the Frequent IT Raids in Tollywood
image
Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE
image
Ravi Prakash takes a Direct Dig against Pushpa 2 Team

Latest

image
Real Reasons behind the Frequent IT Raids in Tollywood
image
MP Etela Rajendar explains why he hit real estate goonda
image
Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE
image
Ravi Prakash takes a Direct Dig against Pushpa 2 Team
image
Shocker: Saif Ali Khan’s family could lose properties worth Rs 15,000 Cr

Most Read

image
MP Etela Rajendar explains why he hit real estate goonda
image
CtrlS cements Hyderabad’s dominance in Data Centres space
image
Chandrababu Naidu to Engage in High-Profile Meetings on Day 3 of Davos Visit

Related Articles

Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes