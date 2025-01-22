Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE

After the re-release of his yesteryear classic Satya, Ram Gopal Varma made some emotional statements. He confessed that he directed many disasters and cannot direct a classic like Satya again. His emotional post has thrilled his fans and the director announced his next film titled SYNDICATE. Here is his statement:

In CONTINUATION to my CONFESSION note on SATYA film, I DECIDED to make the BIGGEST film ever. The film is called SYNDICATE. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA

The CONCEPT:

STREET GANGS which flourished till the 70’s were finished when they got absorbed into hardline political parties and later when the SMUGGLERS rose up due to heavy demand of electronic goods , gold etc, they too were destroyed by the economic reforms , and then the deadly corporate gangs like D COMPANY etc arrived , to be once again victoriously CRUSHED. Similarly the early BLACK SEPTEMBER terrorists paled in comparison to the DEADLY ALQAEDA ,which in turn looked like nothing in front of the HORRIFIC ISIS group. There has been no notable criminal organisation since the last 10 to 15 years in India,but right now the intense polarisation between various in the country makes the timing ripe for a new kind of criminal organisation to rise. But unlike the organisations of the past this new organisation joins forces from various groups including POLICING AGENCIES, POLITICOS, ULTRA RICH BUSINESS MEN and also the MILITARY thus making it a SYNDICATE

SYNDICATE is a futuristic story not set in the far away future , but what can happen even tomorrow or next week ..For example the entire world woke up to AL QAEDA on September 11 th 2001, but did not know its existence even on September 10 th

SYNDICATE film begins with a statement

“ONLY MAN CAN BE THE MOST TERRIFYING ANIMAL.”

This sets the stage for a chain of unimaginable but highly TERRIFYING and intricately calculated events, orchestrated by a shadowy organisation called the SYNDICATE whose only goal is to REPLACE INDIA WITH A NEW INDIA. SYNDICATE will be a very SCARY FILM not due to any supernatural elements, but because it will SCARILY expose what HORRORS HUMAN BEINGS CAN DO. The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories the DARK TRUTH is that CRIME and TERROR NEVER DIE. THEY KEEP COMING BACK in MORE DEADLIER FORMS. I took a VOW to WASH AWAY all my CINEMA SINS that I committed over the PAST FEW YEARS with this JUST one SINGLE film called SYNDICATE. The CAST and other details will be ANNOUNCED VERY SOON.