Home > Movie News

Ravi Prakash takes a Direct Dig against Pushpa 2 Team

Published on January 22, 2025 by swathy

Ravi Prakash takes a Direct Dig against Pushpa 2 Team

Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest hit of the country last year. The film trashed all the records in all the languages. The team also landed into controversies because of the Sandhya theatre stampede and Allu Arjun was arrested. There are speculations that the makers have inflated the numbers through fake box-office posters. A bunch of Income Tax officials have conducted surprise raids on Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar. The raids are going on for the second day in a row. Renowned journalist Ravi Prakash has taken a direct dig against the team of Pushpa through his social media page.

“So, exaggerated Pushpa box office numbers were supposed to make Allu Arjun a global star, huh? Instead, the movie seems to have turned into his personal bad omen. First, we had the stampede incident…wildly reckless. Then came his equally reckless press meet, where he somehow made it worse. And also ,He’s visiting victims during a re-release. Talk about irony coming full circle! Looks like all those inflated numbers are haunting him back in ITR form .Maybe Pushpa 3 should be titled “Reckless Returns.” Global stardom can wait..damage control first!” Posted Ravi Prakash on his X page.

Next Ram Gopal Varma announces SYNDICATE Previous Shocker: Saif Ali Khan’s family could lose properties worth Rs 15,000 Cr
