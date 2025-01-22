Shocker: Saif Ali Khan’s family could lose properties worth Rs 15,000 Cr

The government may seize properties worth around Rs 15,000 crore owned by the Pataudi family, including actor Saif Ali Khan’s childhood home, under the Enemy Property Act of 1968. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted a previous stay on these properties. Some of the properties mentioned in the ruling are Flag Staff House, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, and Kohefiza Property. The Act allows the government to take control of properties belonging to people who migrated to Pakistan after the Partition. While Saif’s grandmother remained in India, the government is citing Saif’s migrant aunt as grounds to seize the properties. Saif has talked about reclaiming the family’s Pataudi Palace, which his late father had leased to a hotel chain.

Saif had previously said that he had a cottage on the property and was quite comfortable there. He clarified that it was a fair financial arrangement and he did not have to buy it back because he already owned it. Saif now uses the palace as a summer home and often rents it out to film productions for shooting purposes. In a recent interview, Saif’s sister Soha shared more information about the palace’s history, confirming that Saif is the owner. Soha revealed that their grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the begum of Bhopal, and their grandfather was the nawab of Pataudi. He had loved her for many years, but her father had not allowed them to get married.