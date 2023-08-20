Rebellious Dinosaur SALAAR USA Bookings Opens on Friday, Aug 25th

The highly anticipated Rebel Star PRABHAS’ magnum opus “Salaar” in North America is being presented by Prathyangira Cinemas and Moksha Movies, with the much-awaited premieres scheduled for September 27th.

With a massive release across 1979+ locations in North America, SALAAR is poised to make history as the biggest release ever in Indian cinema on North American soil.

Every announcement related to Salaar in the USA has set records, it has secured screenings in CINEMARK, MARCUS, REGAL, AMC, Harkins, Emagine, MJR, Galaxy theaters and IMAX, promising an unprecedented cinematic experience.

Also, Salaar is available in Various formats for all languages.

– IMAX

– PLF XD CINEMARK SPECIAL – ATMOS, 5.1

– PLF (RPX & Others) – 5.1

– PLF (RPX & Others) – Atmos

– Scope – 5.1

– Scope – Atmos

Bookings for the Telugu Language version will be open from August 25th.

Prabhas’ pan-India popularity has reached unparalleled heights, and “Salaar” has already captivated audiences with its sky-high pre-release buzz.

Directed by visionary Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the masterminds behind the iconic “KGF” series, the film brings together the powerhouse combination of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel for the first time, setting expectations to the next level.

