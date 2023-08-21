Viral Click: NTR with Mokshagna

There are several rumors about the rift between NTR and his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna. The duo were spotted together in a family function of the Nandamuris. NTR’s clicks with Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna are going viral. NTR, Kalyanram and Mokshagna posed a picture together and it is shared widely by Nandamuri fans. A video of a conversation between NTR and Mokshagna too is out and it is circulated across social media. NTR looked dashing in the marriage event of Nandamuri Harikrishna’s daughter Suhasini’s son.

