Mahesh Babu’s Clarification on Guntur Kaaram

There are a lot of rumors surrounding Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The film’s shoot too got delayed due to various reasons and the makers clarified that Guntur Kaaram will have a Sankranthi 2024 release. But the rumors continued on the film. Superstar Mahesh Babu interacted with the media on the occasion of Two Decades Celebrations of Big C. The top actor clarified that Guntur Kaaram will release for Sankranthi 2024 and it would make everyone happy.

Trivikram and his team planned packed schedules and the shoot is expected to get completed by the end of November. Mahesh Babu too will not take any breaks and he would complete shooting for Guntur Kaaram. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines. Thaman scores the music and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.