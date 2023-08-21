Jailer has an excellent second weekend – 11 days AP/TS Collections

Jailer 11 days Collections

Jailer has an excellent second weekend as it has a distributor share of 6.50 Cr. 11 days total of the film now stands at 35.40 Cr. Second Sunday alone has collected 3 Cr share which is the highest ever for a Tamil dub film. This is the second-highest share for a dub film behind Robo which will be beaten this week.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area11 Days CollectionsFirst Week CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Pre-release Business
TN16.25 Cr12.25 Cr22 Cr62 Cr (Valued)
Ceeded5.05 Cr4 Cr
UA4.39 Cr3.48 Cr
Guntur2.32 Cr1.91 Cr
East 2.57 Cr2.07 Cr
Krishna2.29 Cr1.84 Cr
West 1.55 Cr1.21 Cr
Nellore0.96 Cr0.75 Cr
AP/TS Share35.38 Cr27.51 Cr10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share)12 Cr (Valued)
AP/TS Gross68.5 Cr53.5 Cr
AP/TS theatrical rights12 Cr12 Cr12 Cr12 Cr
KA9 Cr10 Cr
Kerala5.9 Cr6 Cr
North India2 Cr2 Cr
Overseas39 Cr ($4.7 Million)30 Cr
Worldwide88.20 Cr122 Cr

