Jailer has an excellent second weekend – 11 days AP/TS Collections

Jailer 11 days Collections
Jailer has an excellent second weekend as it has a distributor share of 6.50 Cr. 11 days total of the film now stands at 35.40 Cr. Second Sunday alone has collected 3 Cr share which is the highest ever for a Tamil dub film. This is the second-highest share for a dub film behind Robo which will be beaten this week.
Below are the area-wise Shares
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)
|Area
|11 Days Collections
|First Week Collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Worldwide Pre-release Business
|TN
|16.25 Cr
|12.25 Cr
|22 Cr
|62 Cr (Valued)
|Ceeded
|5.05 Cr
|4 Cr
|UA
|4.39 Cr
|3.48 Cr
|Guntur
|2.32 Cr
|1.91 Cr
|East
|2.57 Cr
|2.07 Cr
|Krishna
|2.29 Cr
|1.84 Cr
|West
|1.55 Cr
|1.21 Cr
|Nellore
|0.96 Cr
|0.75 Cr
|AP/TS Share
|35.38 Cr
|27.51 Cr
|10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share)
|12 Cr (Valued)
|AP/TS Gross
|68.5 Cr
|53.5 Cr
|AP/TS theatrical rights
|12 Cr
|12 Cr
|12 Cr
|12 Cr
|KA
|9 Cr
|10 Cr
|Kerala
|5.9 Cr
|6 Cr
|North India
|2 Cr
|2 Cr
|Overseas
|39 Cr ($4.7 Million)
|30 Cr
|Worldwide
|88.20 Cr
|122 Cr