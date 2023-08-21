Jailer has an excellent second weekend – 11 days AP/TS Collections

Jailer 11 days Collections

Jailer has an excellent second weekend as it has a distributor share of 6.50 Cr. 11 days total of the film now stands at 35.40 Cr. Second Sunday alone has collected 3 Cr share which is the highest ever for a Tamil dub film. This is the second-highest share for a dub film behind Robo which will be beaten this week.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area 11 Days Collections First Week Collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Worldwide Pre-release Business TN 16.25 Cr 12.25 Cr 22 Cr 62 Cr (Valued) Ceeded 5.05 Cr 4 Cr UA 4.39 Cr 3.48 Cr Guntur 2.32 Cr 1.91 Cr East 2.57 Cr 2.07 Cr Krishna 2.29 Cr 1.84 Cr West 1.55 Cr 1.21 Cr Nellore 0.96 Cr 0.75 Cr AP/TS Share 35.38 Cr 27.51 Cr 10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share) 12 Cr (Valued) AP/TS Gross 68.5 Cr 53.5 Cr AP/TS theatrical rights 12 Cr 12 Cr 12 Cr 12 Cr KA 9 Cr 10 Cr Kerala 5.9 Cr 6 Cr North India 2 Cr 2 Cr Overseas 39 Cr ($4.7 Million) 30 Cr Worldwide 88.20 Cr 122 Cr