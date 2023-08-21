Buzz: Nagarjuna joins Sankranthi Race?

King Nagarjuna is on a break and he will start shooting for his 99th film in the first week of September. A small teaser cut will be out on August 29th marking the actor’s birthday. Vijay Binny will direct the film and Kajal is in talks for the role of the heroine. Nag wants the shoot to be wrapped up in quick schedules and the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2024. An official announcement for the same would be made soon.

Galata is the title considered for the film and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. The shoot of the teaser of this film commences tomorrow and it would be wrapped up in three days.