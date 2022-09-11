Rebelstar Krishnam Raju is no more

Telugu states woke up to tragic news about the sudden demise of veteran actor and politician Rebelstart Krishnam Raju garu. The actor has been suffering from health-related issues and he breathed his last at 3:25 AM today. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals due to post-Covid complications. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. Top actor Prabhas is his nephew and he is carrying the acting legacy of Krishnam Raju. In a career spanning of more than 50 years, Krishnam Raju featured in close to 200 films. He was last seen in Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.

He served as a Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs from 1999 to 2004. Krishnam Raju also produced several films on his home banner Gopikrishna Movies. Krishnam Raju is a recipient of several awards in his career. The last rites of Krishnam Raju will be held tomorrow. Rest in peace sir. You will be missed.