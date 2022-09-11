Bigg boss Day6: Feedback on the housemates

Today is the weekend episode and the housemates were elated to see the host Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna gave the feedback on each of the housemates. Details as follows.

Feedback:

Nagarjuna appreciated Marina and Rohit for being themselves. He also appreciated Keerthi, Sudeepa and Neha for playing game well. He gave thumbs up for Srihan for being good hearted in the house. Shani evoked some laughs by explaining how he finished all the tasks assigned to him. Nagarjuna also appreciated Adi and Baladitya. Faima also appreciated by Nagarjuna for her excellent job as coordinator.

He gave thumbs down to Abhinayasri for not opening up herself in the house yet. He also gave thumbs down to Sri Satya, Inaya and Revant. He also corrected Raj for not playing the game yet. He reprimanded Revant, Geethu and Inaya for their behaviour.

Intuition game:

As per the game, housemates expressed their intuition. Neha expressed her intuition that Revant may become a cunning person in the house in future. Keerthi also expressed her intuition that Revant may backstab her. Sri Satya felt that Keerthi is most lovable person in the house. Arohi gave jealousy intuition card to Marina. Srihan felt Inaya is the cunning person in the house. Inaya felt Revant backstabbed her already. Chanti expressed his friendship with Surya. Faima showed the fighting card to Revant. Adi Reddy showed his intelligence by giving love card to Revant with whom he earlier fought vehemently. Revant got more cards from the housemates.

Nominations

:

Sri Satya and Chanti got saved from eviction today.