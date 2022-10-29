Record price for Vijay’s Varisu Theatrical Rights

Tamil actor Vijay is in terrific form and the actor is almost done with the shoot of his upcoming movie Varisu, a bilingual directed by Vamshi Paidipally which is a family entertainer. Almost all the deals for the film are closed. The theatrical rights of Varisu are sold for record prices. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights are sold for Rs 72-75 crores for Seven Screen Studio. The overseas rights of the film are sold for Phars Films for a price of Rs 38 crores which is huge. The film’s producer Dil Raju will release the film on his own in Telugu.

The film is announced for Pongal 2023 release. The film is made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and the entire theatrical, non-theatrical rights fetched close to Rs 280 crores. This doesn’t include the Telugu theatrical rights. Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar are playing the lead roles in Varisu. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music composer. Varisu is carrying good expectations.