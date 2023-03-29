Release date locked for Venkatesh’ Saindhav

Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th film is with HIT franchise fame director Sailesh Kolenu, titled Saindhav. Venkatesh has been spotted in a rugged look in all posters and hinted that the film is going to be an actioner. The makers announced Saindhav’s release date. The film will release in theatres on December 22nd 2023 worldwide.

Bollywood’s renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play a significant role in the film. Venkatesh with ‘Rana Naidu’ got north fans too and Saindhav makers going to utilize this. Saindhav is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner Niharika Entertainments and going to be a pan-Indian film. Santosh Narayanan is composing music. Shraddha Srinath is the leading lady.