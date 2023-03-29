Dasara 2023 turns overcrowded

This year Navaratri will start on October 15th and Vijayadasami will be celebrated on the 24th. Tollywood filmmakers are planning to encash the Dasara weekend. This is one of the biggest season for filmmakers, four big films are already in the race. Balakrishna is coming to theatres on October 19th, the film is said to be a mass entertainer in Anil Ravipudi’s direction. An official announcement for the same is awaited.

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo will release in theatres for the Dasara season,i.e, on the 19th. Not only this, Ravi Teja’s big-budget film Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ram Pothineni’s film in Boyapati Srinu’s direction will release on the 20th of October. This Dasara season is going to be a feast for movie lovers. There will be many small films which will be added in the coming days.