TDP filled light in lives of Telugus: Chandababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that his party filled light in the lives of Telugu people.

He greeted Telugu people on the 41st formation day of the TDP and recalled that the party took birth with the slogan of Telugu self-respect.

Naidu appealed to every citizen to strive to achieve the goal of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.

It was on March 29, 1982 that N.T. Rama Rao, a famous actor popularly known as NTR, floated TDP on the slogan of Telugu self-respect. The party created a record of sorts by coming to power in then undivided Andhra Pradesh within nine months.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to greet people on the 41st formation day of the TDP. He termed TDP as a symbol of self-respect of Telugu people and a sign of their political consciousness.

Lokesh said the yellow flag stood up for the oppressed classes in tune with the NTR’s ideology. The TDP gave hope to the poor and the weaker sections. The young leader also claimed that TDP has an indelible imprint on the development of various sectors. He said that lakhs of workers are the real strength of the TDP.

Lokesh stated that with the blessings of NTR and under the guidance of Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP will continue to work for its goal of public welfare.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu will address a meeting of TDP delegates in Hyderabad later Wednesday. After paying floral tributes at NTR Ghat, the TDP chief will reach Exhibition Grounds to address the meeting.

After a long gap, TDP held its politburo meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The meeting presided over by Naidu decided to allot 40 per cent of the party tickets to youth in the next Assembly elections in both the Telugu-speaking states. Naidu asked the politburo members to prepare the party’s manifesto with the objective to transform the lives of the poor.

The politburo discussed various issues pertaining to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It decided to highlight anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-youth policies being pursued by the governments in both the Telugu states.