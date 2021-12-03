The Centre has warned YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy over naming the schemes of the central government after CM Jagan and his father YSR.

The Centre dashed off a letter to AP government seeking explanation on changing names of Centre’s schemes. It asked Jagan government to remove those names.

After Jagan became CM of AP in May 2019, he is naming all schemes after himself or his father YSR.

All the welfare schemes of YSRCP government have prefixes ‘Jagananna” or YSR.

The Centre took a serious view of Jagan naming Centre’s ICDS, ICPS schemes as Jagananna Goru Mudda, Jagananna Paalu, YSR Sampoorna Poshana etc.

Because these schemes are implemented by the Centre’s women and child welfare department with its own funds.

Jagan named these schemes after him as if the YSRCP government was sanctioning funds.

The Centre also asked the Jagan government to submit expenditure details of these schemes following complaints that the Jagan government had diverted these funds to state government’s schemes.