Renu Desai on battling depression after love failure

Actress Renu Desai decided to quit films post marriage. The actress after her breakup with Pawan Kalyan turned active on the social media platforms. She turned inactive after facing the heat from some of the Pawan’s fans. Renu Desai loves to speak out from the heart and during her recent Instagram chat session with her fans and followers, the actress explained about the value of life and suicide is not a solution for any problem.

“Nothing is valuable than yourself and your life. I know how hard it is to digest a love failure. We feel lost and betrayed after the loved one leaves us. Suicide is not a solution for the problem. One can surely come out of it. Counseling and taking the support of family members, friends will surely make one normal” told Renu Desai.

Responding about work, Renu Desai is currently shooting for a web series which is a crime thriller. Renu essays the role of a CEO for a software firm. Renu Desai is working on a project and she would direct this social drama that is based on farmers’ lives. The film starts rolling next year in summer and more details will be announced by Renu Desai soon.