Jagan Cabinet approves Amul Project to beat Heritage

As expected, the AP Cabinet has given its final approval for launching the Andhra Pradesh Amul Project in the State. The project will formally begin its operations from December 2 itself. Ever since coming to power, CM Jagan has been targeting to weaken former CM Chandrababu Naidu and the firms related to him.

All the companies and properties belonging to the TDP leaders were coming under attacks one after another. Now, the Amul Project is also aimed at removing the domination of Heritage and also those of some dairy federations that are under the control of one particular caste against which the CM bears a strong dislike.

Already, the department for Dairy Development drew plans for milk procurement under AP-Amul Milk project in Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts. Amul was selected considering its brand image and domination all over the country. The Gujarat-based Amul is being brought to AP with the specific purpose of settling political scores. The AP Government signed an MoU with Amul to encourage milk cooperative societies, especially those run by women. It is also intended for involving nearly 5.6 lakh women, who were provided with financial assistance under YSR Cheyutha. They would be given assistance to open mini dairies.

The State will spend Rs 1,362 Crore for infrastructure development in the dairy sector. This includes Bulk Milk Cooling Units and Milk Collection Centres in Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). In the first phase, about 7,121 Milk Collection Centres and 2,774 BMCUs will be set up.