Revanth is Telangana PCC chief

Finally at long last, Revanth Reddy has been appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President. The Congress High Command has formally announced his anointment. At the same time, the Congress did a fine balancing act by appointing five working presidents. Thus, the AICC has ended months of uncertainty in the state.

The AICC, which dillydallied for months, has decided to go ahead with Revanth Reddy. The party rank and file has openly backed him, while some seniors opposed him equally vehemently.

Former MP-cricketer Mohammad Azharudding, former minister Geetha Reddy, Jagga Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mahesh Kumar Goud were appointed as working presidents. Mallu Ravi, Chandrasekhar, Niranjan, Javed, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetkar, Vem Narender Reddy, Mudiraj and Damodar Reddy have been appointed as vice presidents. Damodar Raja Narsimha has been appointed as the chief of the election committee of the party. Madhu Yashki Goud too has been given a key post. Leaders like Mallu Ravi and Jagga Reddy have welcomed the appointment of Revanth Reddy.

Quite significantly, the party has completely ignored leaders like VH, who have been strongly opposing Revanth Reddy. Even Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who vied for the top post has been left out. However, sources say that he would be given a key post in the AICC.