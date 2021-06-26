Andhra Chief Secretary’s tenure extended by three months

The Centre on Saturday acceded to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request for extending the tenure of Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das by three more months.

“I am directed to…convey the approval of the central government for granting extension in service to Das,” Kuldeep Chaudhary, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training said.

Das, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1987 batch was supposed to superannuate on June 30 but will be in office for another three months, until September 30.

Reddy wrote to the Centre requesting the extension on May 17.