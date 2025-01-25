x
“Revanth Reddy is YSR’s updated version”

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

“Revanth Reddy is YSR’s updated version”

revanth reddy

Telangana Congress leaders are heaping praises on CM Revanth Reddy, claiming that the firebrand leader has created history by brining Rs 1.78 lakh Cr investments to the state from World Economic Forum meet held in Davos.

Presenting Revanth Reddy’s Davos tour as historic success, Telangana Congress has also launched a spirited campaign against Opposition BRS.

“At a time when everyone was thinking that a leader like YS Rajashekara Reddy will never come again, Revanth Reddy came as a new hope. Revanth Reddy has turned into a savior for not just Congress but also Telangana. He is the updated version of YSR,” said Telangana Fisheries chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

“Revanth Reddy has not just brought Congress back to power in Telangana but also rebuilding the state, destroyed by BRS. The success of CM’s Davos tour itself is a glorious proof of Revanth Reddy’s leadership capabilities,” further said Mettu Sai Kumar.

“While KCR Govt could just bring Rs 25,750 Cr investments in its ten year rule, Revanth Reddy Sarkar has brought Rs 1.78 lakh Cr investments in just one year from Davos. BRS bosses KCR and KTR are unable to digest this. They seem to be suffering with health issues. To ensure that BRS leaders digestive system is set right, we have decided to send Eno packets and digestive medicines,” added Mettu Sai Kumar, highlighting Telangana Congress’s novel Eno campaign aimed at mocking BRS.

