Tollywood IT Raids Concluded: Questionnaire Given

The Income Tax officials have conducted surprise raids across the top Tollywood production houses and the raids got concluded after four continuous days. The raids came to an end last night. It is heard that the officials have given a questionnaire to Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and Mythri Movie Makers. The questionnaire is about the transactions in the recent years and they have been asked to answer for the questionnaire before February 3rd. The production houses are expected to submit all the answers after consulting their account teams.

Top producer Dil Raju interacted with the media and trashed the speculations about large amounts of money and documents traced. He said that the total amount of cash seized from all their premises is less than Rs 20 lakhs. The houses of the Chief Accountants and the financiers of these production houses too are raided. A total number of 55 teams with more than 200 officials of the Income Tax department participated in the raid.