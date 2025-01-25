Bandi Sanjay says no to ‘Indiramma’ name

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay expressed displeasure over ‘Indiramma’ name chosen by Revanth Reddy Sarkar for homes being given to poor and lower income group families in the state. BJP Union Minister Bandi Sanjay warned Congress Government in his characteristic style over ‘Indiramma Illu’ scheme.

“The amount for homes built for poor is being given by Union Govt under PM Avas Yojana Scheme. It was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over that PM Avas Yojana got priority and crores of poor families across the nation have become home owners. But Congress Government in Telangana is shamelessly naming these homes as Indiramma Illu,” said firebrand Minister Bandi Sanjay, speaking in Karimnagar on Saturday.

“How can Telangana Government name PM Avas Yojana homes as Indiramma Illu? If Congress Govt continues with its decision on name of Indiramma Illu scheme, BJP-led NDA Govt will not allot even one house to Telangana,” warned Bandi Sanjay expressing his displeasure over Revanth Reddy Government.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay also raised the issue of rice being distributed to people under PDS. He stressed that while actually Modi Sarkar is paying for the rice being distributed through PDS, Congress Govt in Telangana is taking credit.

As it is Union Govt which is bearing the financial burden on PDS, BJP senior leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay demanded Telangana Govt to print even PM Modi’s image on the ration cards along with CM Revanth Reddy’s picture.