Revanth to mobilise 1 lakh dalits, tribals against KCR’s Dalit Bandhu!

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is devising strategies to counter TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR’s plans to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme only in Huzurabad Assembly constituency initially, which is going for bypoll soon.

Revanth says KCR has come up with Dalit Bandhu scheme only to woo dalits in Huzurabad, who are a majority in the constituency with an eye on bypoll.

Revanth has decided to mobilise one lakh dalits and tribals from across the state and conduct a huge public meeting at Indravelli in Adilabad district on August 9.

He named public meeting as “Dalit Dandora” demanding Dalit Bandhu scheme for all dalits and tribals in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the state and not just Huzurabad.

He said Telangana Congress will also hold Dalit, Girijan Dandora in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana from August 9 to September 17 to expose KCR’s hidden agenda behind Dalit Bandhu scheme and create awareness among dalits and tribals across the state on the need to implement Dalit Bandhu simultaneously across the state and not just in Huzurabad if KCR is really sincere about the development of dalits in Telagnana.